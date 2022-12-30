Graceland will welcome fans from across the country and around the globe for the annual celebration of Elvis Presley’s Jan. 8 birthday this week. Marking what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, Graceland will host a variety of events to celebrate the rock ‘n’ roll icon, including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, a Memphis Symphony Orchestra concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and a Conversations on Elvis panel, plus several shows and screenings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the King’s “Aloha from Hawaii” concert.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO