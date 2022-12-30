ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Elvis' birthday celebration fit for a King with music, movie exhibit and more

Graceland will welcome fans from across the country and around the globe for the annual celebration of Elvis Presley’s Jan. 8 birthday this week. Marking what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, Graceland will host a variety of events to celebrate the rock ‘n’ roll icon, including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, a Memphis Symphony Orchestra concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and a Conversations on Elvis panel, plus several shows and screenings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the King’s “Aloha from Hawaii” concert.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy