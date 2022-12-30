ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

‘It’s not supposed to look like this’: Teachers at Platteville’s Neal Wilkins School restore classrooms after pipe bursts 1 week before kids return

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year’s Day

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
x1071.com

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

MADISON, Wis. — Local Catholic leaders reacted Saturday following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict was elected pope in 2005 following the death of Pope Saint John Paul II, and was the first pontiff since 1415 to resign. He died early Saturday morning. “We are all grateful...
MADISON, WI

