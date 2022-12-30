Read full article on original website
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
‘It’s not supposed to look like this’: Teachers at Platteville’s Neal Wilkins School restore classrooms after pipe bursts 1 week before kids return
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now...
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading...
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year’s Day
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic.
Staying sober on New Year’s Eve: How those recovering from alcohol abuse can still celebrate
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be well underway across the world. However, those parties can be challenging for people working to recover from alcohol addiction. “Heavy drinking is normalized on [New Year’s Eve]. I mean, this is the holiday when that happens the...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and...
Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
MADISON, Wis. — Local Catholic leaders reacted Saturday following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict was elected pope in 2005 following the death of Pope Saint John Paul II, and was the first pontiff since 1415 to resign. He died early Saturday morning. “We are all grateful...
