Police searching for missing Gallatin man
Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022.
1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM
(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!
Morant gifts emotional young fan a pair of his signature shoes
Morant gifts emotional young fan a pair of his signature shoes.
Housing, Fraud Top AARP Tennessee Legislative Agenda
Memphis residents Harold and Barbara Beaver made an upsetting discovery last year: Scammers had defrauded their 85-year-old brother-in-law out of $90,000. The brother-in-law was an accomplished communications professional. But he started having memory problems and became more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals targeted him by phone, claiming to be...
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash
More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance.
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
Nashville’s 911 center gets back-up computer system after Christmas Day bombing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two years ago, on the day of the Christmas bombing, AT&T phone lines went down impacting all calls to Nashville’s 911 center. It stopped person-to-person communication, but it did not cut off the computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, system where calls are recorded. If the chain-linked...
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
