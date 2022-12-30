ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS News

Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
CBS News

Helicopters collide over Australian tourist hotspot, killing 4

Melbourne, Australia — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said at a news conference.
CBS News

Look ahead to 2023: Warning signs in Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un upped the ante this past year, as missile tests indicate he's expanding his already fearsome military machine. And while tensions between China and the United States have dialed down, surging Chinese military pressure on Taiwan continues to concern America's allies in the region. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
CBS News

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.

An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities...

