China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
New York OKs human composting law, becoming 6th state in U.S. to do so
Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family...
Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport
Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.
National park in Florida Keys closed after 300 migrants make landings over weekend
A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West, was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate...
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
Helicopters collide over Australian tourist hotspot, killing 4
Melbourne, Australia — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said at a news conference.
Southwest Airlines scrubs more than 130 flights after resuming "normal" schedule
Embattled air carrier Southwest Airlines again canceled dozens of flights after returning to a more regular flying schedule following a winter storm-related meltdown last week. Southwest early Monday canceled 133, or 3% of its flights, the most of any American airline, according to tracking site FlightAware. Another 422, or 10%...
Look ahead to 2023: Warning signs in Asia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un upped the ante this past year, as missile tests indicate he's expanding his already fearsome military machine. And while tensions between China and the United States have dialed down, surging Chinese military pressure on Taiwan continues to concern America's allies in the region. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities...
