So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
Palm Bay police search for armed suspect in shooting investigation
PALM BAY, Fla. — A man is still at large after a shooting in Palm Bay, police said Sunday. In a social media post, Palm Bay police said there is a significant law enforcement presence near Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. They ask residents to look out for a...
fox35orlando.com
Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies
DELTONA, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting...
YAHOO!
Cocoa police officer facing additional charges after standoff with deputies
COCOA — A Cocoa police officer faces four additional charges stemming from a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening at his home in Viera that led to a standoff between him and Brevard County sheriff's deputies. Patrick Kelly, 39, who has served with the Cocoa Police Department since 2007, was...
click orlando
New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
WESH
Victim hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate, Palm Bay police say
PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim, who suffered from lacerations, is in stable condition. Police have not been...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
Central Florida man arrested after choking Uber driver; steals his car, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard man was arrested after he assaulted an Uber driver and attempted to steal his car, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office received a call from the driver who said a man choked and kicked him out of his red Jeep.
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
Osceola County deputies search for burglary suspects in St. Cloud after a Walmart transaction
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple credit cards were fraudulently used in St. Cloud. Deputies said they’ve been investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee as of Dec. 24. This traced back to credit...
Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young. Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Young tweeted the information around...
westorlandonews.com
More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets
If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
westorlandonews.com
Another Orlando Traffic Stop Finds Guns & Drugs
In another story of Orlando officers finding illegal drugs and guns around the city, OPD Tactical Officer’s were recently on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of S. Orange Ave. The Orlando Police Department said a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted...
