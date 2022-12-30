Read full article on original website
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 1 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE.
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Easterly winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Tuesday morning. then becoming easterly again later Tuesday. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. *...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY,. BOGATA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CARTHAGE, CENTER,. CLARKSVILLE, COUSHATTA, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS,. EL DORADO,...
Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal...
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
