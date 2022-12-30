ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Easterly winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Tuesday morning. then becoming easterly again later Tuesday. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. *...
SEATTLE, WA
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY,. BOGATA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CARTHAGE, CENTER,. CLARKSVILLE, COUSHATTA, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS,. EL DORADO,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Car plunges off California cliff, 4 critically injured

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla vehicle plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, according to a Cal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
RIO DELL, CA
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park

BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
BREA, CA
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
MOSCOW, ID
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE

