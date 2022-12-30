Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/23/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Laramie County Sheriff's Office Bids Farewell to Danny Glick
On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick. Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981. In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff. Sheriff...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison
A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation. "This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community." RELATED Andrew Durdy arrested twice for reportedly having illegal drugs, including fentanylDurdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.
oilcity.news
Theft suspects arrested after high-speed chase Monday in southern Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says multiple suspects have been taken into custody following a nearly 30-mile chase in southern Wyoming on Monday. The suspects were allegedly involved in a theft out of Laramie, the WHP said. The suspect vehicle tried to take an exit at high speeds and crashed.
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25
An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation
Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21 is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
buckrail.com
Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials to be sworn in today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder will all be sworn in this morning, Jan. 2, at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. A prayer service was held this morning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
capcity.news
Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm to complicate travel; Cheyenne to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson
Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
cowboystatedaily.com
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0