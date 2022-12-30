ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve

A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
STONEHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA

