Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. According to Chelsea Police, the incident stemmed from what they said was a road rage incident over a parking spot. The incident happened around 4 p.m....
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve
A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Shooting On MBTA Bus In Boston Sends 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital: Police
MBTA Transit Police are asking the public's help in finding a male suspect who allegedly shot an older woman on a bus in South Boston this week.The shooting happened onboard an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, TPD said on Twitter. WANTED FOR ID/QUE…
