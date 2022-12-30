Trump's Tax Returns Released By House Committee

Photo: Getty Images

(Washington, DC) - Former President Trump's tax returns are now public.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee today released Trump's personal and business returns from 2015 through 2020 .

The anticipated release comes as the Democratic-led panel said the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes for several years while he was in office.

The records also show Trump paid no income tax in 2020. Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his taxes. Trump said the release was "an outrageous abuse of power."