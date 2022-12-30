ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID-19

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Police Chief James White has tested postive for COVID-19, the Detroit Police Department said on Thursday.

Officials say White, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will isolate but remains in command and control of the Detroit Police Department and its personnel," the department said in a statement.

The department says designated members of the senior management team will oversee day-to-day operations. Additionally, Assistant Police Chief David LeValley will take on the role until White returns.

"We sincerely appreciate the community's well wishes as Chief White continues to carry out the full duties of his office while in isolation," the department said.

CBS Detroit

