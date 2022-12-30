ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

Asian Shares Mixed On First Trading Day Of 2023

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks were mixed in thin trade on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. Seoul stocks closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 due to institutional selling. Weak economic data also weighed, with the country reporting its first annual deficit since the global financial crisis in December on high energy prices. The Kospi average closed 0.48 percent lower at 2,225.67 after a choppy session.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Unless you're a short-seller or were invested heavily in energy stocks, 2022 was probably a struggle from an investment standpoint. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into bear market territory. While a peak-to-trough decline of 38% in the Nasdaq...
msn.com

Is the U.S. stock market open the day after New Year’s?

Most investors were likely happy to see 2022 come to an end when the bell rang out the final trading session of the year on Friday. Stocks logged their worst annual performance since 2008, while bond returns were the worst in decades or, in some cases, in history. Now, the...
The Associated Press

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
US News and World Report

Stocks Edge Higher as Darker Forecasts Loom

(Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.04%,...
US News and World Report

Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness After Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages are partly offsetting the recovery rally seen in the previous session. In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to...
Washington Examiner

Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008

The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
NASDAQ

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Outperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday despite weak cues from the U.S. and European markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 205 points, or 0.3 percent, to 61,045 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,159.

