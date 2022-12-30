Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Even tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and pandemic darling Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have seen their share prices plunge 55% and 89%, respectively, and both stocks currently trade near 52-week lows. However,...
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
Asian Shares Mixed On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks were mixed in thin trade on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. Seoul stocks closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 due to institutional selling. Weak economic data also weighed, with the country reporting its first annual deficit since the global financial crisis in December on high energy prices. The Kospi average closed 0.48 percent lower at 2,225.67 after a choppy session.
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Unless you're a short-seller or were invested heavily in energy stocks, 2022 was probably a struggle from an investment standpoint. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into bear market territory. While a peak-to-trough decline of 38% in the Nasdaq...
Stocks fall to end Wall Street's worst year since 2008, S&P 500 finishes 2022 down nearly 20%
Stocks slipped on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street wrapped up its worst year since 2008 on a sour note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 shed 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.11% to 10,466.88.
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
S&P 500 caps off dismal year with worst loss since 2008 financial crisis
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The benchmark index fell 10 points, or 0.3% to close at 3,840, leaving it down 19.4% for the year — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The Dow...
Is the U.S. stock market open the day after New Year’s?
Most investors were likely happy to see 2022 come to an end when the bell rang out the final trading session of the year on Friday. Stocks logged their worst annual performance since 2008, while bond returns were the worst in decades or, in some cases, in history. Now, the...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities ring in new year on mixed note as oil, recession worries weigh
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Monday, coming off gains in 2022 for most, as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession, crude demand and the U.S. Fed hiking rates further. Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line...
Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
Stocks Edge Higher as Darker Forecasts Loom
(Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.04%,...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Meta, And How Elon Musk Is Reacting To Tesla Stock Plunge
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The final week of trading in 2022 ended with a whimper as all three major indexes finished lower. The S&P 500 inched down by 0.14%, the Dow Industrials fell by 0.17% and the Nasdaq fell by 0.30% for the week.
Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages are partly offsetting the recovery rally seen in the previous session. In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to...
Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008
The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Outperform
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday despite weak cues from the U.S. and European markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 205 points, or 0.3 percent, to 61,045 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,159.
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
Jan 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally.
