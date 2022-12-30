Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Sporting News
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
247Sports
WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
TCU Fiesta Bowl champions gear: T-shirts, hats, hoodies, more as team heads to College Football Playoff championship game
TCU upset Michigan in a wild Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night to propel the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Fiesta Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have plenty of options, including lots of shirts and hats.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
FOX Sports
College football highlights: Alabama cruises in Sugar Bowl; Iowa wins Music City
The college football bowl season heats up this weekend, highlighted, of course, by the College Football Playoff semifinals later on Saturday. Before that, though, there were a pair of high-profile bowl games earlier on Saturday. One of them was the Sugar Bowl, which saw the Alabama Crimson Tide handle the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats — which stunned CFP entrant TCU in the conference championship game — 45-20.
Michigan has only itself to blame for its stunning loss to TCU in College Football Playoff
After doing everything right during the regular season, Michigan did everything wrong in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU.
FOX Sports
College football highlights: USC leads Cotton Bowl, LSU dominating Citrus Bowl, Rose Bowl to come
Aside from the College Football Playoff championship game a week from now, the sport's postseason wraps up on Monday with four enticing games on the schedule. First off we have the ReliaQuest Bowl, which is sure to be an emotional affair as No. 22 Mississippi State plays its first game without late coach Mike Leach as it takes on Illinois.
