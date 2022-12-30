ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

College football highlights: Alabama cruises in Sugar Bowl; Iowa wins Music City

The college football bowl season heats up this weekend, highlighted, of course, by the College Football Playoff semifinals later on Saturday. Before that, though, there were a pair of high-profile bowl games earlier on Saturday. One of them was the Sugar Bowl, which saw the Alabama Crimson Tide handle the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats — which stunned CFP entrant TCU in the conference championship game — 45-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy