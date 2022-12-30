Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
gotigersgo.com
Tigers, Green Wave Open 2023 Sunday Afternoon on ESPN
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – After opening American Athletic Conference play with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers return to action Sunday and will open up the new year at Tulane. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)...
CBS Sports
Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis Rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the news […]
Heavy rain with damaging winds headed into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy New Year! The first Monday of 2023 is soggy and stormy in the afternoon and evening. Strongest storms Monday night through early Tuesday morning. Flooding and wind damage are the greatest threats. Tornadoes are not out of the question. A FLOOD ADVISORY was in effect...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to the Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from...
DeSoto Times Today
Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
aarp.org
Housing, Fraud Top AARP Tennessee Legislative Agenda
Memphis residents Harold and Barbara Beaver made an upsetting discovery last year: Scammers had defrauded their 85-year-old brother-in-law out of $90,000. The brother-in-law was an accomplished communications professional. But he started having memory problems and became more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals targeted him by phone, claiming to be...
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
Gangsta Boo’s mother speaks after Memphis rapper’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on New Year’s Day. Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead Sunday afternoon at a home, according to the Memphis Police Department. She was 43. The cause of her...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one man critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday. MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South. The man was then transferred […]
Memphis man wanted for multiple felonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man for multiple felonies. Police say Christion Carter is wanted for the following: “Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm/Commission Of Felony, Manufacture/Distribute/Sell Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest.”
Men attempt to kidnap woman in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men who they say tried to kidnap a woman in Germantown on Friday night. According to the Germantown Police Department, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to 7516 W. Farmington in regard to an attempted kidnapping. Two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter […]
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
actionnews5.com
Driver killed after crashing into tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a driver was killed after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street just after 4 a.m. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators on the scene after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after shots were fired in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, there were multiple victims and Memphis Fire told FOX13 crews did...
