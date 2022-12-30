Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
UPCOMING AREA BLOOD DRIVES
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (1/3/23) at the Casey United Methodist Church from 12:00 to 6:00. * Tuesday...
freedom929.com
SANDRA K. HEATH
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Sandra K. Heath, age 59, of Olney, will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 3, at 12:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the North Freedom Cemetery north of Noble. The memorial visitation is Tuesday morning, January 3, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Sandra K. Heath of Olney.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) All schools and community colleges are scheduled to reopen with area students returning to the classrooms this week. The IECC Colleges will reopen tomorrow, January 3rd, with spring semester classes to begin next week on all four campuses. Students in the Richland County School District and at the St. Joseph School in Olney will return to school and classes tomorrow, January 3rd, while students in Jasper County and the St. Thomas School in Newton will return to school and classes this Wednesday, January 4th.
freedom929.com
ROBERT TREECE
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Robert Treece, age 65, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Robert Treece of Olney.
freedom929.com
DEBRA JEAN AKINS
(PARIS / OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Debra Jean Akins, age 67, of Paris, Illinois, formerly of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, January 3, at 10:30, at the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, with burial to follow. The visitation is Monday evening, January 2, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois. Again, that’s for Debra Jean Akins of Paris, formerly of Olney.
Effingham Radio
Montrose FPD Responds To Semi Crash On I-70
From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Friday 12/30/22 at 21:41 hours Montrose Fire was dispatched to I-70 Westbound at the 109MM for a semi flipped over blocking both lanes. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver out of the semi walking around. Montrose Fire cleared the scene at 22:00 hours.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement With Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have reached a new joint agreement. Following is a news release issued regarding the matter:. Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area residents, including State of Illinois retirees, beginning January 1, 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hit and run driver downs power pole and lines early New Year’s morning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and shattered a power pole in the 4200 block of Tonti Road just west of Route 37 early New Year’s morning. The sheriff’s department reports the incident also brought down power lines. Tri-County Electric...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
