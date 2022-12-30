Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
Energy Experts Believe Texas will Survive Winter Without Power Grid Failure
Energy experts believe the Texas power grid can survive this winter season.Photo byMarc KleenonUnsplash. During the winter storm in February 2021, millions of Texans were left without power for days and over 200 people died due to power outages. CBS DFW says that in an effort to prevent a similar disaster from occurring again, the state's governor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) requested permission from the federal government to temporarily waive air quality restrictions in order to have a standby fuel source available in case natural gas supplies were disrupted. Permission was granted, but fortunately, it turned out not to be necessary as natural gas plants, which provide around 60% of the state's power, remained online and gas deliveries were normal.
Warm New Year's Weekend, Severe Storms Possible on Monday
The weather is looking beautiful for New Year's weekend but the temporary sunshine will only take us through New Year's Day. The last day of 2022 will feature warmer-than-normal temperatures. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low 70s with sunshine. It will remain quite mild for New Year’s festivities this evening with no travel problems expected across North Texas. Midnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 as the clock strikes twelve.
GAS PRICES UP OVER LAST WEEK TO BEGIN 2023
Gas prices around Texas are up to start the year over the past week. According to the AAA Texas Gas Watch, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.84, 20 cents more than the price a week ago, but 6 cents less than what drivers were paying on average at this time last year.
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
Why are droughts becoming more common and more severe?
Texas has seen record-breaking dry periods in the last several years, and it isn't the only state.
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Two OC Agencies Receive Funds
Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways…
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
Gas prices rise for first time in two months
Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
East Texans celebrate New Year’s Eve at Lake Palestine
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Great weather and pristine views at Lake Palestine made this New Year’s Eve special for some East Texans. The Wranglers band played classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Professional fireworks were scheduled at the point pier for 10 p.m. “One thing tonight we are really trying to […]
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties
(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
