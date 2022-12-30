ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023

We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
TechCrunch

QuickVid uses AI to generate short-form videos, complete with voiceovers

Given as little as a single word, QuickVid chooses a background video from a library, writes a script and keywords, overlays images generated by DALL-E 2 and adds a synthetic voiceover and background music from YouTube’s royalty-free music library. QuickVid’s creator, Daniel Habib, says that he’s building the service to help creators meet the “ever-growing” demand from their fans.
Engadget

TikTok says it’s getting better at detecting ‘borderline’ content

The app previously added age restrictions to some types of "mature" content. For the past several months, TikTok has been working on new ways to age-restrict certain types of content as part of a broader push to ramp up safety features for younger users. The app unveiled a new ratings system earlier this year, called Content Levels, to help it identify more “mature” content.
Creative Bloq

Even celebrities are getting concerned about AI art

AI art has become of the most contentious topics of 2022. For every impressively detailed 'piece' spat out by a text-to-image generator, there's a question over the ethics of the entire enterprise. And now, even the Hollywood celebrities are getting angry about it. Unless you've been living under an AI-generated...
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Android Police

How to unfollow someone on Facebook

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
TechCrunch

Max Q: 2022 was big. 2023 will be even bigger.

I’ll be departing from my usual format for the newsletter. Instead, at the risk of totally having egg on my face at the end of 2023, I want to give some predictions for the forthcoming year and what I think it will have in store for the space industry.
BGR.com

Telegram update lets you blur sensitive info in photos and videos

Popular chat app Telegram recently got a new update that introduced several interesting features. One is the ability to blur elements of an image or video when sharing it on Telegram. The feature will let people conceal sensitive details when sharing content on Telegram. You can even use it to hide away photobombers.
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Getting Facebook page likes to leverage the benefits of the ever-growing Facebook for your business

Facebook has become one of the most popular social networking sites on the internet. It has over 1 billion active users, making it one of the most popular sites on the internet. It is also one of the most popular sites for business. Facebook has allowed small businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. It has also allowed big businesses to connect with customers and potential customers.
The Windows Club

Fix Invalid Response Received in YouTube

YouTube is the best media streaming platform. A lot of users prefer YouTube for their information needs. However, it has been reported by many that they encounter the YouTube Invalid Response Received error while trying to access YouTube on their computers. The Invalid Server Response error means that a connection was not established between the YouTube server and the client. If you also encounter the same error, then please read through this article for the resolution.
The Verge

Bring back personal blogging

In the beginning, there were blogs, and they were the original social web. We built community. We found our people. We wrote personally. We wrote frequently. We self-policed, and we linked to each other so that newbies could discover new and good blogs. I want to go back there. The...
TechCrunch

Tesla delivers 405,278 vehicles in Q4, missing Wall Street expectations

The electric vehicle company also reported total production of 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter. This brings Tesla’s total annual deliveries to 1.31 million and total production in 2022 to 1.37 million. While Tesla had an impressive 40% growth in deliveries, the company also missed its own guidance for...
HackerNoon

How to Build a Website...in 1997

It’s 1997 and you want to build a website. You have some options. At a baseline, the web is made up of a handful of technologies. In 1997, there was some technical documentation to wade through, but there were only a handful of things to learn to get started making websites.

