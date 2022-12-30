Read full article on original website
Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023
We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
Ask Kurt: Are TiKTok videos safe to view outside of the app?
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson outlines a couple of setting tweaks you can make to limit how much of your information TikTok tracks and accesses.
TechCrunch
QuickVid uses AI to generate short-form videos, complete with voiceovers
Given as little as a single word, QuickVid chooses a background video from a library, writes a script and keywords, overlays images generated by DALL-E 2 and adds a synthetic voiceover and background music from YouTube’s royalty-free music library. QuickVid’s creator, Daniel Habib, says that he’s building the service to help creators meet the “ever-growing” demand from their fans.
Engadget
TikTok says it’s getting better at detecting ‘borderline’ content
The app previously added age restrictions to some types of "mature" content. For the past several months, TikTok has been working on new ways to age-restrict certain types of content as part of a broader push to ramp up safety features for younger users. The app unveiled a new ratings system earlier this year, called Content Levels, to help it identify more “mature” content.
Even celebrities are getting concerned about AI art
AI art has become of the most contentious topics of 2022. For every impressively detailed 'piece' spat out by a text-to-image generator, there's a question over the ethics of the entire enterprise. And now, even the Hollywood celebrities are getting angry about it. Unless you've been living under an AI-generated...
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed. Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI). Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's...
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended
TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them. The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says. To use the feature,...
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Three mind-blowing WhatsApp tricks added in 2022 you may have missed
WHATSAPP has rolled out dozens of changes this year – and you've probably missed some of the best ones. We've picked three of our favourite 2022 WhatsApp updates that you need to check out as soon as possible. React with any emoji. This year, WhatsApp began letting users react...
TechCrunch
Max Q: 2022 was big. 2023 will be even bigger.
I’ll be departing from my usual format for the newsletter. Instead, at the risk of totally having egg on my face at the end of 2023, I want to give some predictions for the forthcoming year and what I think it will have in store for the space industry.
Telegram update lets you blur sensitive info in photos and videos
Popular chat app Telegram recently got a new update that introduced several interesting features. One is the ability to blur elements of an image or video when sharing it on Telegram. The feature will let people conceal sensitive details when sharing content on Telegram. You can even use it to hide away photobombers.
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Getting Facebook page likes to leverage the benefits of the ever-growing Facebook for your business
Facebook has become one of the most popular social networking sites on the internet. It has over 1 billion active users, making it one of the most popular sites on the internet. It is also one of the most popular sites for business. Facebook has allowed small businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. It has also allowed big businesses to connect with customers and potential customers.
The Windows Club
Fix Invalid Response Received in YouTube
YouTube is the best media streaming platform. A lot of users prefer YouTube for their information needs. However, it has been reported by many that they encounter the YouTube Invalid Response Received error while trying to access YouTube on their computers. The Invalid Server Response error means that a connection was not established between the YouTube server and the client. If you also encounter the same error, then please read through this article for the resolution.
The Verge
Bring back personal blogging
In the beginning, there were blogs, and they were the original social web. We built community. We found our people. We wrote personally. We wrote frequently. We self-policed, and we linked to each other so that newbies could discover new and good blogs. I want to go back there. The...
TechCrunch
Tesla delivers 405,278 vehicles in Q4, missing Wall Street expectations
The electric vehicle company also reported total production of 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter. This brings Tesla’s total annual deliveries to 1.31 million and total production in 2022 to 1.37 million. While Tesla had an impressive 40% growth in deliveries, the company also missed its own guidance for...
How to Build a Website...in 1997
It’s 1997 and you want to build a website. You have some options. At a baseline, the web is made up of a handful of technologies. In 1997, there was some technical documentation to wade through, but there were only a handful of things to learn to get started making websites.
