Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
The markets and the New Year holiday
There will be no trading in stocks or bonds on Monday as Wall Street observes the New Year holiday.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
Third of world in recession this year - IMF head
A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022, or 18.1%, including dividends. It's just its third annual decline since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021. All told, the index lost $8.2 trillion in value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
Mortgage rates’ rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the...
Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever
Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
Year in Review: The six biggest economic stories of 2022
Economic disruptions buffeted the United States in 2022, playing a major factor in the midterm elections and sending jitters through financial markets. The biggest economic story of 2022 was undeniably soaring inflation. Inflationary pressures began building in the latter part of 2021 but began skyrocketing over the summer, pushed higher by rising energy costs.
Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008
The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
World Markets Mixed After S&P 500 Ends Worst Year Since 2008
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal...
Which cities have the highest risk of a housing bubble?
The city of Toronto has the highest risk of a housing bubble, according to a recent survey released by investment bank UBS. Other cities at a high risk include Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Munich, Zurich and Vancouver. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), housing prices in Toronto grew by 17...
