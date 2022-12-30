Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa not included in Week 18 gameplan
As of Monday, the Miami Dolphins do not plan to use Tua Tagovailoa in their Week 18 game against the New York Jets.
NFL puts Lions-Packers on Sunday night, after Seahawks-Rams. Pete Carroll sees no issue
NFL has created Detroit knowing if it is out of, or still in, the playoffs before it starts in Green Bay. That matters to Seattle.
5 winners and losers from Penn State’s blowout win over Utah in the Rose Bowl
The 2023 Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah was a close affair with the two sides tied at 14
Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
The fifth-year senior will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
