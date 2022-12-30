Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
News Channel Nebraska
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection. "In one...
News Channel Nebraska
Kinzinger: I 'fear for the future of this country' if Trump isn't charged over Jan. 6
Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he fears for the future of the country if former President Donald Trump isn't charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, though he believes the Justice Department will "do the right thing." "If this is...
News Channel Nebraska
Whitmer urges both parties to 'stand up' to violent rhetoric and threats as she embarks on second term
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric. "Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
News Channel Nebraska
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
News Channel Nebraska
GOP dilemma: If not McCarthy, then who?
As House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has struggled to lock down the votes to become speaker, his top deputy has kept his head down. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the House GOP leadership, has made clear he supports McCarthy, and GOP sources say he has rejected pleas by hardliners to mount a challenge to the California Republican -- all while taking steps to avoid being seen as plotting McCarthy's demise.
News Channel Nebraska
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress
Delia Ramirez walks toward the microphone determined to make her message heard. "It is time -- it is past time that we deliver on the promise that we have made to our Dreamers," she says. On a crisp morning in early December, Ramirez is standing steps away from the US...
News Channel Nebraska
A record number of women will serve in the next Congress
A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
News Channel Nebraska
Egypt recovers heavy 'Green Sarcophagus' from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
News Channel Nebraska
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
News Channel Nebraska
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi...
Comments / 0