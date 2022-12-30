Read full article on original website
UPCOMING AREA BLOOD DRIVES
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (1/3/23) at the Casey United Methodist Church from 12:00 to 6:00. * Tuesday...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) All schools and community colleges are scheduled to reopen with area students returning to the classrooms this week. The IECC Colleges will reopen tomorrow, January 3rd, with spring semester classes to begin next week on all four campuses. Students in the Richland County School District and at the St. Joseph School in Olney will return to school and classes tomorrow, January 3rd, while students in Jasper County and the St. Thomas School in Newton will return to school and classes this Wednesday, January 4th.
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
DEBRA JEAN AKINS
(PARIS / OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Debra Jean Akins, age 67, of Paris, Illinois, formerly of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, January 3, at 10:30, at the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, with burial to follow. The visitation is Monday evening, January 2, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois. Again, that’s for Debra Jean Akins of Paris, formerly of Olney.
NORMA JEAN (MORGAN) GROVE
(VINCENNES / OLNEY) The funeral service for Norma Jean (Morgan) Grove, age 92, of Vincennes, formerly of Olney, will be held at a later date, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Norma Jean (Morgan) Grove of Vincennes, formerly of Olney.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
ROBERT TREECE
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Robert Treece, age 65, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Robert Treece of Olney.
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement With Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have reached a new joint agreement. Following is a news release issued regarding the matter:. Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area residents, including State of Illinois retirees, beginning January 1, 2023.
Montrose FPD Responds To Semi Crash On I-70
From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Friday 12/30/22 at 21:41 hours Montrose Fire was dispatched to I-70 Westbound at the 109MM for a semi flipped over blocking both lanes. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver out of the semi walking around. Montrose Fire cleared the scene at 22:00 hours.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session last night at the Richland County High School in Olney. Most all of the nearly two and a half hour meeting was held in closed session, meeting with the District’s search consultants to review the applicants for the School District’s superintendent position. The Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on January 19th, 2023, next month.
EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
