NewJeans, the breakout K-pop rookie group of 2022, is kicking off another strong year with new music for their fans. As teased previously, the quintet has returned with a track titled “OMG” as part of their new project which also features “Ditto” — a nostalgic, winter-themed single that dropped at the end of December 2022. Prior to the release, eagle-eyed fans had pointed out that the track was teased in Y2K-themed promotional clips shared on the K-pop group’s social channels.

19 HOURS AGO