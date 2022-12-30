Read full article on original website
Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
