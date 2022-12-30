ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Peach Bowl after a highly-competitive game. But the way it played out left head caoch Ryan Day wondering “what if?” Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was nearly unguardable for much of the game, hauling in five catches for 105 yards and Read more... The post Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party

It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy