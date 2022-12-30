Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Peach Bowl after a highly-competitive game. But the way it played out left head caoch Ryan Day wondering “what if?” Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was nearly unguardable for much of the game, hauling in five catches for 105 yards and Read more... The post Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party
It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
The Bucketheads Connor Lemons and Justin Golba are back for another week and another iteration of the “You’re Nuts” series, where they debate a topic related to Ohio State men’s basketball or college basketball at large. As always, a quick reminder to check out the latest...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
