Washington State

Melissa McNamara
3d ago

This is what Trump planned all along. Now the door is open for all politicians to have their tax forms released to the public. I wonder how many of them are talking to their accountant's to cover up their money trails.

NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for […]
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump tax returns release: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2023 New Year rang in what Donald Trump sought to prevent for years...the release of his federal tax returns, as other Presidents and candidates for president have long done. He worked to avoid the release just like he worked to unfairly avoid paying any income tax at all, as the returns show.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRQE News 13

What to look for in Trump’s tax returns

Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]

