NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead

There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ’s big warmup is on — 40s, 50s, maybe even 60s

Let's recap high temperatures at the Trenton Mercer Airport weather station over the last four days. On Saturday (Christmas Eve), it was a bone-chilling 14 degrees. 26 Sunday (Christmas Day). 28 Monday. And 34 on Tuesday, above freezing at least. The warming trend will kick into high gear on Wednesday,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ

Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination

Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023

With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
