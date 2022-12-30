Read full article on original website
NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead
There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
NJ’s big warmup is on — 40s, 50s, maybe even 60s
Let's recap high temperatures at the Trenton Mercer Airport weather station over the last four days. On Saturday (Christmas Eve), it was a bone-chilling 14 degrees. 26 Sunday (Christmas Day). 28 Monday. And 34 on Tuesday, above freezing at least. The warming trend will kick into high gear on Wednesday,...
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Firefighters brave a frigid West Windsor, NJ lake to save a dog
WEST WINDSOR — Officials have been warning all week that the outdoor ice is too thin to walk on despite the recent frigid temperatures. In West Windsor, firefighters had to rescue a dog who was literally on thin ice at Bear Creek Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.
Puppy Swims Across The Hudson In Winter To Get To New Jersey
How many times have you driven by or floated on the Hudson River and thought, "at least I don't have to swim in it". Well, this little guy swam across the whole thing all by himself. Why? He wanted to be in Jersey really, really bad. Michael Phelps has nothing...
Don’t toss that Christmas tree. Recycle it and save the NJ shoreline
As the holidays begin to wrap up and another year begins, folks across New Jersey will soon deal with the daunting task of taking down the holiday decorations and tossing out the live (most likely dying or dead) Christmas tree. But don’t throw the tree on the curb or in...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash
We have confirmed the following information about a single vehicle crash that has resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination
Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
With flu activity ‘high’ statewide in NJ, U.S. expands access to Tamiflu
With every county in New Jersey battling high levels of influenza, the federal government is increasing availability of the antiviral medication Tamiflu. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it will release Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states that request it. HHS said it can...
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023
With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
New Jersey Will Be Surprised By These Staggering Gift Return Statistics
Now that all the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season in New Jersey is behind us, we can focus on the all-important gift return season, and experts say it’s the busiest time of the year. When you look at some of the return numbers for last year,...
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
