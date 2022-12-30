Travis Dye opens up on his season-ending injury, his year at USC, and more

Travis Dye was such a blessing to the USC community and the 2022 Trojan football team.

Dye was obviously an on-field producer, a running back who could be relied on to get the tough yards in short-yardage situations. Third and one? Fourth and one? Dye would get the big yard and keep a drive going. Yet, he was so much more than a clutch running back.

He pass blocked. He provided leadership in the locker room and on the field. After his injury, he continued to encourage his USC teammates during games, being an extra coach on the sidelines. He was — and is — everything a football player and a good teammate should be.

The USC Trojans were extremely fortunate to have him. More than just a great player, Dye was a great leader and a great teammate for this amazing journey under Lincoln Riley in 2022.

Dye recently talked to Adam Grosbard, the USC beat writer for the Orange County Register. Here are highlights of what he said:

SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT

Dye on the response to his injury:

“When the injury happened, I knew it was going to take me out for the season. I felt like my teammates and even the other team around me just knew that it was a situation where nobody wants to be. And they kind of rallied around me, which was a beautiful moment. But at the same time, I’m still thinking, ‘I’m never going to put on a USC uniform again.’ And that hurt a lot, just that thought. It kept replaying in my mind. I’ll never be able to suit up with these guys again, my brothers again. So that’s what was racing through my mind. But just the overwhelming support that came through, it was unmatched. It helped me to calm down, it helped me to relax knowing that the guys were there, that they got me. Even the other team coming up to me and giving me their two cents, that was really nice, too.”

ON HIS MINDSET AFTER THE INJURY

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles; USC’s Travis Dye (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) after scoring a TD vs California. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

“Control what you can control,” Dye said. “And at that point in time, I couldn’t control anything about me going back on the field. There was no reason for me to sulk and feel sorry for myself at that point. I was done with the injury and so they wrapped me up and I wanted to go straight down to the field and encourage my guys. Because that’s what I could control at the time. I couldn’t control anything else, I could only control my attitude. I was trying to make sure my guys knew it wasn’t about me, it was about the team, always.”

"I'VE NEVER HAD THIS MUCH FUN IN MY LIFE PLAYING FOOTBALL"

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City; USC running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates a touchdown by tight end Josh Falo (83) against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

“It was super awesome to see because I was a little worried when I first came in. How is this team going to react to all of these transfers coming in? Me coming in. I’m from a different Pac-12 school so I’ve played against a lot of these guys. So it was a lot of uncertainty. But I knew I wanted to go in there not just for my personal gain, trying to get my draft stock up or anything. I went in with the thought in mind that I’m trying to win, I’m trying to make a difference at this school. So just to see how the season ended up, it was unbelievable. I could have never guessed it would have went this far. Not just the wins and losses, but the connection to the team. It was unmatched.”

“I’ve never had this much fun in my life playing football. Even in the meeting rooms, it just somehow, some way turned out to be fun. But the thing is with this team, we know when it’s time to work, too. We had a good mesh of that on this team.”

ON THE LEGACY OF THE 2022 USC TEAM

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles; USC running back Travis Dye (26) carries the ball against the Washington State at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“Oh, it means absolutely everything. When I was little, when you’re talking about college football, all you can think about is USC. You can’t have a conversation about college football unless you put ’SC in the conversation. And that kind of went away in the last few years. And so just to be able to put that back on the map where USC is in that conversation again, to be the team that propels the future, to plant the seeds even though we’re not going to enjoy the shade, there’s a sense of just accomplishment. It was pretty crazy to think about and to think our team was the one to do it.”

ON BEING WITH FAMILY THIS YEAR

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles; USC running back Travis Dye (26) runs for a touchdown against California Golden Bears safety Craig Woodson (2). Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

“It played out even better. I wouldn’t expect any of this to go down the way it went down. The family part, it was wonderful, having even my wife’s family here and my family at your disposal, it was really nice. We were going down almost every weekend, especially on our breaks going to see them and having lunch and dinner and stuff like that. Bringing her family and my family closer and make one big family, that’s what’s been really nice to see. This year’s been the glue to that.”

ON FUTURE FATHERHOOD (2023) AND WHAT HE WILL TELL HIS SON

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles; Travis Dye (26) gains a first down before he is stopped by Washington State’s Daiyan Henley (1) and Jordan Lee (13). Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“Mostly just I want to teach him as much as I can and let him choose whatever path he wants to choose, whether that’s in sports or whatever he wants to do. I just want to give as much information and education as I can to him so he can choose wherever he wants to go, be what he wants to be. I’m just excited to watch him grow from a baby to a little human. I’m really excited about that part.”

INJURY RECOVERY AND NFL DRAFT PREPARATION

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles; USC running back Travis Dye (26) is stopped at the 1-yard line by Arizona State’s Kyle Soelle (34) and D.J. Taylor (3). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“Recovery is going really well. I’m walking, I’m out the boot and stuff. It’s going really fast, too. I’m training for the combine now and using all the resources I can through USC. Even Oregon’s been helping me out a little bit. So it’s just been a lot of support trying to get me back on track and I can’t do anything but appreciate it.”