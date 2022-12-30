ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Williams, from his Heisman to his on-field leadership, made 2022 a year to remember at USC

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qms1O_0jygRwfl00

The USC Trojans battled tooth and nail in the Pac-12 title game, but the injury to Caleb Williams was too much for them to overcome.

In his first year at USC, the former Oklahoma Sooners QB has become one of the best players in the country — and he has already been discussed as the QB1 in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Trojans are preparing for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, although Williams’ hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game could play a factor in his effectiveness for the Tulane battle.

Nonetheless, Williams went to New York in December and won the Heisman trophy after a masterful season.

Here are some of the best photos from his first year in L.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uaGJ_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhwwY_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM3V7_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqoS3_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dE0x_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVlpe_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVlQt_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsBeH_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edaIf_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGy06_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvkZh_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMFzZ_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzcWG_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gQOr_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nD8Ww_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5iBW_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17u8Xq_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGOQC_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGldu_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMkmP_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFY7h_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ4qS_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vR0Hv_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaUyw_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baonu_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILpwk_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB0MT_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ub6Me_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXxPC_0jygRwfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdLho_0jygRwfl00

