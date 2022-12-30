Caleb Williams, from his Heisman to his on-field leadership, made 2022 a year to remember at USC

The USC Trojans battled tooth and nail in the Pac-12 title game, but the injury to Caleb Williams was too much for them to overcome.

In his first year at USC, the former Oklahoma Sooners QB has become one of the best players in the country — and he has already been discussed as the QB1 in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Trojans are preparing for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, although Williams’ hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game could play a factor in his effectiveness for the Tulane battle.

Nonetheless, Williams went to New York in December and won the Heisman trophy after a masterful season.

Here are some of the best photos from his first year in L.A.