KEYT
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four people and critically injuring three others. Police said the crash drew emergency aid from beachgoers who had been enjoying the water during the southern summer. Queensland state police said one helicopter was taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach on the Gold Coast. One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access. Police official Gary Worrell said people on Jet Skis, family boaters and others rushed to help.
Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia crash
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A pilot, two British visitors and a Sydney woman have been identified as the four people killed in a collision of two helicopters over the waterfront at an Australian tourist hotspot. Authorities say it was fortunate the death toll in the crash of two aircraft operated by Sea World Helicopters was not higher. The pilot of the second helicopter managed to land safely on a sandy outcrop despite the aircraft being damaged in the collision Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. “Considering the damage that was done to the front left-hand section of the helicopter, where the pilot was sitting, that has been a remarkable achievement,” said Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell, whose office is investigating the crash. “So whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many people are mourning this morning, we could have had a far worse situation here and the fact that one helicopter managed to land has been quite remarkable.”
KEYT
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
KEYT
Protests near German village vacated to expand coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Scuffles have broken out outside a village in western Germany that is to be razed to allow the expansion of a coal mine, a plan that is drawing resistance from climate activists. German news agency dpa reported that activists on Monday threw fireworks, bottles and stones at police outside the village of Luetzerath before the situation calmed down and officers pulled back. Protesters previously had set up a burning barricade, and one glued his hand to the access road. The hamlet is to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine. Activists have been living in houses abandoned by former residents. The county administration has authorized police to clear the village from Jan. 10.
KEYT
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the capital’s airport out of service. Monday’s attack was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of commission. Several hours later flights from the airport resumed after reports said that some damage was fixed. The Syrian army said two soldiers were killed and two were wounded. An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot nearby. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups.
KEYT
Germany condemns New Year’s attacks on fire, police officers
BERLIN (AP) — The German government is condemning incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked mostly with fireworks. People across Germany on Saturday resumed their tradition of setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places to see in the new year. That followed two years in which sales of fireworks were banned as part of efforts to avoid overloading hospitals and discourage large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were accompanied by a large number of cases in which emergency officials were assailed with fireworks. In Berlin, the fire service counted at least 38 such attacks and said 15 officers were injured. Police said they had 18 injured officers.
KEYT
Iran tests military drones in wargame near Strait of Hormuz
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s military has tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of its ongoing annual drill. Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb. Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.
KEYT
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
KEYT
Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico has escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora. The attack comes after Mexico suffered its worst year for journalist killings in at least three decades. Late Sunday, on the first day of 2023, the media site La Nota Prensa De Sonora said its director was attacked on a street in the city of Ciudad Obregon. the site said Director Omar Castro was traveling with his daughter and a nephew when bullets were fired at his sports utility vehicle. Castro and the others were unharmed.
