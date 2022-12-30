ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Minnesotans reflect on 2022

MINNESOTA, USA — “So much has been back to normal, for the first time,” said Melania Foster, a college student. “We went back to class and could see people’s faces.”. “We were freshmen in 2020,” said her friend, Julia Barger. “So it was like starting...
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Top Dentists of the Twin Cities, 2023

When your entire mouth is in disrepair, your whole being suffers. Along with physical pain, there is emotional pain. Rather than unabashedly smiling or laughing, you might find yourself covering your mouth—too embarrassed to show your teeth. Being unable to express your joy is a serious matter. Dr. Renee...
mprnews.org

Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites

Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
MINNESOTA STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants

The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minn. masses planned to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Services are planned in Minnesota to memorialize Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95. The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis will offer prayers beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday during Solemn Vespers. It also plans a Requiem Mass at noon on Thursday, the same day as Benedict’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fergusnow.com

This Week’s Top Stories

Here are a few of this week’s top stories from the KBRFRadio.com Newsroom:. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it has approved the countywide Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, making the County, cities, and other organizations eligible to leverage state and federal resources and expertise to implement actions and projects that will eliminate or greatly reduce the impact of natural hazards on our communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Walz thanks MOA vaccination workers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Health Commission Jan Malcolm and Governor Walz dropped into the Mall of America vaccination site on its final day to thank the staff in person for their work over the past two years. The number 236K was written in balloons and cookies inside the clinic, to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakotan Josh Duhamel Raising $$ For MN Children

Even if you have never met Josh Duhamel face to face, your instincts tell you what a great person he is... ...it's the same way I feel when I see actor Keanu Reeves ( they both have that comfortable, genuine look ) The stories you hear people say about how down-to-earth Josh is, and easily approachable are very accurate. He is well known for doing what he can to give back to the community, for instance back in 2011 when his hometown of Minot, North Dakota experienced some major flooding, he came back to visit the damaged home he grew up in - Josh used his celebrity status to help others, to raise money for the city. Recently married to a North Dakota native Audra Mari, Josh takes pride in being just "an average guy" - he loves the outdoors, and roots for his favorite sports teams ( Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings ), most importantly though his heart is pure, and he steps up all the time to help people.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy