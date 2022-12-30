Read full article on original website
KEYT
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as ‘renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church’
President Joe Biden mourned the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying in a statement Saturday that the late pontiff “will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”. Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95...
KEYT
Benedict leaves German homeland with complicated legacy
BERLIN (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI leaves his homeland with a complicated legacy: pride in a German pontiff but a church deeply divided over the need for reforms in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal in which his own actions of decades ago were faulted. Benedict has long...
KEYT
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XVI’s legacy
NEW YORK (AP) — In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.
KEYT
‘Lord, I love you’: Aide recounts Benedict’s last words
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican...
KEYT
Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
KEYT
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of the region’s most famous sons. The former pope died at age 95 in Rome, but many Catholic Bavarians have always felt especially close to him because of their shared ancestry. In the pilgrimage town of Altoetting, just a few miles from the village of Marktl where Benedict was born in 1927, believers wrote down their thoughts in a book of condolence. They prayed, lit candles and put down flowers for the deceased pope. The state government in Bavaria ordered that flags on regional government buildings be flown at half-staff.
KEYT
Benedict’s lasting mark on papacy will be his resignation
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Although Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had a long and illustrious career as one of the Roman Catholic Church’s pre-eminent theologians, he will forever be known as the first pope in 600 years to resign. Elected in 2005, he continued the conservative course charted by St. John Paul II. He disciplined errant theologians, particularly those who espoused the Liberation Theology popular in Latin America in the 1970s and ’80s. But his eight-year papacy was marred by a series of communications blunders, missteps and scandals. His outreach to Jews was tainted when he rehabilitated a Holocaust-denying bishop. He roiled the Islamic world by quoting a Byzantine emperor who characterized some of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad as “evil and inhuman.”
KEYT
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
KEYT
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.
KEYT
Germany condemns New Year’s attacks on fire, police officers
BERLIN (AP) — The German government is condemning incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked mostly with fireworks. People across Germany on Saturday resumed their tradition of setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places to see in the new year. That followed two years in which sales of fireworks were banned as part of efforts to avoid overloading hospitals and discourage large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were accompanied by a large number of cases in which emergency officials were assailed with fireworks. In Berlin, the fire service counted at least 38 such attacks and said 15 officers were injured. Police said they had 18 injured officers.
KEYT
Plans for another ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada scrapped
OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Plans to host a repeat of the “Freedom Convoy” in the Canadian city of Winnipeg have been called off by one of the antigovernment protest groups. Canada Unity, one of the groups behind the protesters that descended on the capital city of Ottawa last year, made the announcement Monday. The original convoy blocked several areas around Parliament Hill for three weeks. Demonstrations also shut down at least four border crossings elsewhere in the country. The blockades resulted in the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.
KEYT
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela are opening a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching a new era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Construction of the “Tienditas” bridge ended in 2016, but it was never inaugurated because of the politic crisis between the countries. In 2019, Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolás Maduro ordered more than a dozen cargo containers placed on the bridge to symbolically block it to protest attempts by the opposition to bring humanitarian aid in from Colombia. “In political terms, ‘Tienditas’ is the symbol of the recovery of dialogue between the two countries,” said researcher Ronal Rodríguez.
KEYT
Brazil’s Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In his first full day as Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was meeting with Latin American heads of state reflecting the region’s desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. But regional leaders flew into Brazil to welcome the return on Lula for his third term in the presidency. On Monday, Lula met with presidents Argentina’s Alberto Fernández, Bolivia’s Luis Arce of Bolivia, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso, Chile’s Gabriel Boric and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.
KEYT
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency. The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. At least 12 people, mostly conscripts, were wounded in the attack. Egypt has been battling IS in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
KEYT
Police: 2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two children have been killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward homes, killing at least four. Police say the blast on Monday occurred near one of the houses targeted overnight in Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district. A 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died in the blast. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for carrying out the two attacks at Dhangri, which is close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan. Hundreds of people assembled in Dhangri to protest the killings. New Delhi’s top administrator in the region condemned what he called the “cowardly terror attack.”
KEYT
EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers’ immunity
BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola asked all services and...
KEYT
Burkina Faso’s military regime expels French ambassador
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta says it has has expelled France’s ambassador, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. The government spokesman confirmed Monday that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but provided no further details. The French embassy refused to comment. Hallade’s expulsion comes less than two weeks after the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in Burkina Faso was also declared persona non grata. Burkina Faso has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.
KEYT
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
KEYT
Japanese emperor greets crowd at palace after COVID hiatus
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic. Naruhito offered prayers for people’s happiness and...
KEYT
Protests as German village to make way for coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Scuffles have broken out outside a village in western Germany that is to be razed to allow the expansion of a coal mine, a plan that is drawing resistance from climate activists. German news agency dpa reported that activists on Monday threw fireworks, bottles and stones at police outside the village of Luetzerath before the situation calmed down and officers pulled back. Protesters previously had set up a burning barricade, and one glued his hand to the access road. The hamlet is to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine.
