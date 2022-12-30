Read full article on original website
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
Phone Arena
Apple is the last holdout among major phone makers that doesn't offer a reverse wireless charging system on its phones. The technology would allow to use your iPhone's battery charge to top up your AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, or other small gadgets that offer wireless charging if you have forgotten their charger, or simply for added convenience.
Sick of your clunky keyboard? Want to be able to type and use apps on your phone without actually having to touch it? Better yet, do you want to be able to control your apps by gesturing wildly in a way that’s not at all embarrassing to do in public?Well, great news: Stanford researchers have developed a spray-on smart skin that uses AI to interpret hand movements. In a study published Dec. 28 in the journal Nature Electronics, the authors created a biocompatible material that can be sprayed on your hand and arm like sunscreen. The team said that it...
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
Healthline
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Virginia radio personality Domenick Nati says he had to cancel Christmas plans because his Tesla S car would not charge when he plugged it in at multiple sites.
Two years after the first Covid shots went into arms, a growing chorus of researchers is calling for a new generation of vaccines that provide broader and more long-term protection against the disease. The U.S. is currently recording around 430 Covid deaths per day, on average, according to NBC News’...
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
FRIDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors have tried to steer their chronic pain patients away from highly addictive opioids, many have turned to two antiseizure drugs, but a new review finds they are only "modestly effective" at treating pain. Gabapentin and pregabalin are being prescribed to manage...
technewstoday.com
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
Futurism
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
ScienceBlog.com
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
