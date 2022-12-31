UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Mendota on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at San Benito Avenue and Panoche Road.

Officials say a 20-year-old driver was possibly speeding when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash off the roadway.

Investigators say 22-year-old Yi Yan was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Officials say Yan, an international student from China, was going to school at UC Davis.

Another passenger was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Three other people, including the driver, were injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were involved.