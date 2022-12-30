ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How and where to watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ with Dolly Parton

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

We are a few hours away from farewelling 2022 and welcoming 2023 with a bang thanks to Miley Cyrus , who is inviting viewers to spend the night thoroughly entertained with her new year’s eve celebration. The singer and actress, which is hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton , promises a fun evening filled with pop icons and rising comedy stars.

Miley —and her godmother— will be hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, with special guest appearances including Fletcher , Latto , the band Liily , Rae Sremmurd , and Sia , who’s perhaps the most notorious guest on the list.

Aside from the musical guests, the show will feature multiple comedians, including Saturday Night Live ’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman , and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy .

The Miley’s New Year’s Eve broadcast was first hosted last year, with Pete Davidson co-hosting alongside Cyrus, and was a success, featuring performances from Anitta , Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle , and more.

5 New Year’s Eve TV specials to watch this weekend

How to watch Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball drop

Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party

The show drew in around 6 million viewers. “I think we represented what New Year’s is really about, which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be,” said Cyrus to The Hollywood Reporter . “That was challenging, too, because we’d had such a hard two years, and it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness.”

This year it is expected that the celebration will surpass expectations. The special will be hosted in Miami this December 31st aired live on NBC, and streamed on Peacock at 10:30 PM ET.

Related
TODAY.com

Dolly Parton was ‘actually scared’ when Miley Cyrus suggested changing her hair

Miley Cyrus spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about teaming up with Dolly Parton this year for NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31. Hoda, who’s co-hosting NBC’s “A Toast to 2022!” with Jenna Bush Hager at 8 p.m. ET, learned about why Miley considered dyeing her hair a different color for the event — but Parton objected.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
People

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'

The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
Outsider.com

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed

The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus is hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, revealing the musical artists that are along for the ride. This year, Cyrus will be joined by her godmother Dolly Parton, who’ll be her co-host. NBC revealed the line up of artists for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,”...
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Garner debuts new look for the holidays

Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter Seraphina. GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The mother of three...
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos

Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
HOLAUSA

5 times Eva Mendes showed how proud she is of her Cuban heritage

If there is one thing we know about Eva Mendes, it’s that she is always showing us how proud she is of her heritage. The Hollywood star has shared some hilarious and relatable situations with her fans and followers, even including her family in some of her videos...
HOLAUSA

5 New Year’s Eve TV specials to watch this weekend

New Year’s is one of the most ubiquitous celebrations around the world. And while many go out to parties and events, a lot of people prefer an at home celebration, gathering with their closest friends and family to ring in the New Year. RELATED: Miley...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

