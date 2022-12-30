How and where to watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ with Dolly Parton

We are a few hours away from farewelling 2022 and welcoming 2023 with a bang thanks to Miley Cyrus , who is inviting viewers to spend the night thoroughly entertained with her new year’s eve celebration. The singer and actress, which is hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton , promises a fun evening filled with pop icons and rising comedy stars.

Miley —and her godmother— will be hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, with special guest appearances including Fletcher , Latto , the band Liily , Rae Sremmurd , and Sia , who’s perhaps the most notorious guest on the list.

GettyImages

Aside from the musical guests, the show will feature multiple comedians, including Saturday Night Live ’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman , and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy .

The Miley’s New Year’s Eve broadcast was first hosted last year, with Pete Davidson co-hosting alongside Cyrus, and was a success, featuring performances from Anitta , Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle , and more.

RELATED:

The show drew in around 6 million viewers. “I think we represented what New Year’s is really about, which is connecting with each other, celebrating the year you’ve had, looking forward to the year that’s going to be,” said Cyrus to The Hollywood Reporter . “That was challenging, too, because we’d had such a hard two years, and it was hard to ask people to reflect with happiness.”

This year it is expected that the celebration will surpass expectations. The special will be hosted in Miami this December 31st aired live on NBC, and streamed on Peacock at 10:30 PM ET.