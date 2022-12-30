ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Dry, sunny high near 39 Friday ahead of snowy start to New Year

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtVRC_0jygQCcK00
The skyline of downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country packing snow combined with Arctic cold, before the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Denver. The Associated Press file

Denver residents can expect quiet conditions Friday following a week of wintry activity, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high near 39 with mostly sunny skies is forecast with light wind around 7 mph Friday. Temperatures are expected to continue to moderate across the urban area and plains, while more snow could develop in the higher terrain late Friday.

Saturday could be warmer with a high near 49 and sunny skies, while snow could return to the metro area on New Year's Day. A high near 41 and a slight chance of snow is in the forecast for late Sunday morning, and could mix with rain around 1 p.m. Snow is then expected to fall overnight into Monday morning.

Here is a full report by the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Freezing rain will become snow late morning, high near 31

Denver residents can expect freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow after 11 a.m., Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Areas of fog before 11 a.m.. will loom and temperatures will only reach a high near 31. North winds between 3 to 7 mph will blow around metro Denver with a chance of precipitation at 80%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!

Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast

We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Mile High Tree NYE Countdown canceled due to storm damage

DENVER — The massive digital tree that has been lighting up Civic Center Park for the last month is closing after it was damaged in Wednesday night's winter storm. Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to Visit Denver,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night

DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here are the current delays and cancellations at DIA on Monday

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware.com's Misery Map Monday. As of 5 p.m., 698 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed. The cause of the delays was due to poor visibility and weather. 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi said visibility was around 1/8 of a mile as of 11 a.m.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy