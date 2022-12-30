Denver weather: Dry, sunny high near 39 Friday ahead of snowy start to New Year

The skyline of downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country packing snow combined with Arctic cold, before the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Denver. The Associated Press file

Denver residents can expect quiet conditions Friday following a week of wintry activity, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high near 39 with mostly sunny skies is forecast with light wind around 7 mph Friday. Temperatures are expected to continue to moderate across the urban area and plains, while more snow could develop in the higher terrain late Friday.

Saturday could be warmer with a high near 49 and sunny skies, while snow could return to the metro area on New Year's Day. A high near 41 and a slight chance of snow is in the forecast for late Sunday morning, and could mix with rain around 1 p.m. Snow is then expected to fall overnight into Monday morning.

Here is a full report by the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.