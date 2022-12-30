CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows. He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO