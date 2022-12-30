ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant combines classic New Year's food with international flavor

DURHAM, N.C. — It might be superstitious, but Toriano Fredericks doesn’t stray from the tradition of North Carolina food to bring in the new year. “Collard greens, for example, represents money," Fredericks said. "Pork represents an animal that roots forward, and so you’re looking forward into the new year. The black-eyed peas represent coins.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
OHIO STATE
Select drivers to receive 50% credit on toll bills in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, you might see a much cheaper bill from taking toll roads. A new bill signed into law by Gov. DeSantis aims to save the average commuter $400 a year. What You Need To Know. Florida drivers who pass through a toll at least 35...
FLORIDA STATE
Busy New Year's Eve gives restaurants a boost

CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows. He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
$10k reward offered in Mount Dora homicide investigation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Authorities are offering a reward for information on the killings of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a town hall meeting Monday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation of an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.
MOUNT DORA, FL

