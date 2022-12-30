Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Related
mynews13.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
mynews13.com
Restaurant combines classic New Year's food with international flavor
DURHAM, N.C. — It might be superstitious, but Toriano Fredericks doesn’t stray from the tradition of North Carolina food to bring in the new year. “Collard greens, for example, represents money," Fredericks said. "Pork represents an animal that roots forward, and so you’re looking forward into the new year. The black-eyed peas represent coins.”
mynews13.com
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
mynews13.com
Select drivers to receive 50% credit on toll bills in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, you might see a much cheaper bill from taking toll roads. A new bill signed into law by Gov. DeSantis aims to save the average commuter $400 a year. What You Need To Know. Florida drivers who pass through a toll at least 35...
mynews13.com
N.C. panel issues directive to Duke Energy to lower carbon levels but doesn't pick electric mix
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission's order involving solar, wind,...
mynews13.com
Busy New Year's Eve gives restaurants a boost
CLEVELAND — Nick Kostis is the owner of the the Pickwick and Frolic, a venue that is a restaurant, a theater and place to watch live shows. He is preparing the business for a busy New Year’s Eve. Last year’s holiday had a new COVID variant going around, so this year he’s hoping people will be more comfortable coming out, since the holiday festivities in town are usually a draw.
mynews13.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
mynews13.com
$10k reward offered in Mount Dora homicide investigation
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Authorities are offering a reward for information on the killings of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community. Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a town hall meeting Monday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation of an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
Comments / 0