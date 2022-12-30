ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez's Phone Call From Jail With Kelsey Harris Leaks Online

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez's phone call to Kelsey Harris from jail has leaked online, and it offers more context into his state of mind following the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion .

In the early hours of Friday, December 30, the four-and-a-half-minute recording of Lanez's phone call with Meg's former friend and assistant made its rounds throughout social media. In it, you can hear a remorseful Lanez apologize to Harris and Meg after he admitted to sleeping with both of them. Although he doesn't specifically state that he shot her, the "Say It" singer did offer an explanation for his erratic behavior that night.

“I know [Megan's] probably never ever gonna talk to me ever again but… bruh, I just want you to know, I was just so f**king drunk," Lanez said. "I don’t even know what the f**k was going on, deadass. I’d never do some s**t like that."

“Regardless, that’s not gonna make anything right and that’s not gonna make my actions right, but I’m deeply sorry for that," Lanez continued. "I never even move like that at all. For real, for real, dawg.”

Lanez asserted that everyone was just too drunk that night. He explained that he took five shots of liquor when he got to the party at Kylie Jenner's house and claimed that he didn't remember what they were arguing about. He also asked for his bodyguard Jaquan Smith's number and repeatedly asked what hospital Meg was being treated at.

The phone call, along with the text messages Tory sent Meg after the shooting, was one of the strongest pieces of evidence that led the jury to convict Lanez on all three charges . Once the verdict was announced, Lanez was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Los Angeles County jail system. His sentencing hearing is set for January 23, 2023.

