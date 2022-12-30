Rosemarie “Schatzi” Staton passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Durant, Okla., at the age of 72. She was born on November 1, 1950, in Lawton, Okla., to Joseph E. and Erika (Hoffman) Larimer. She married the love of her life, Jim Staton, on November 15, 1968, in Las Cruces, N.M.

DURANT, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO