Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bryancountypatriot.com
RoseMarie Staton
Rosemarie “Schatzi” Staton passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Durant, Okla., at the age of 72. She was born on November 1, 1950, in Lawton, Okla., to Joseph E. and Erika (Hoffman) Larimer. She married the love of her life, Jim Staton, on November 15, 1968, in Las Cruces, N.M.
bryancountypatriot.com
Josephine Sangster
Josephine Sangster of Bokchito, Okla., passed from this life on December 25, 2022 at the age of 97 years old. She was born on September 13, 1925 in Cooper, Texas, to Jonathan Asbury Colbert, Sr. and Queen Victoria (Laycook) Colbert. Josephine was a wonderful homemaker, taking care of her family...
bryancountypatriot.com
Tony Scoggins
Tony Jack Scoggins, 63, of Durant, Okla., passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1959 in Mangum, Okla., to Billy Don Scoggins and Jane C. Henderson-Hobbs. Tony was of Choctaw heritage and a true-blooded American. He was a hard worker and a man of...
Comments / 0