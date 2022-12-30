ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
411mania.com

AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
411mania.com

GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.22: Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, More

GCW’s final show of 2022 was Til Infinity, and it featured Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Atlantic City, per Fightful:. * East Coast Express def. Wasted Youth. * NWA World Junior...
411mania.com

Kazuchika Okada Gives His Predictions For Wrestle Kingdom 17

A recent Fightful report shares some details from their interview with Kazuchika Okada in advance of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. Okada was asked about the tenor of Jay White’s preparation for their match and is unperturbed by his opponent’s cavalier attitude. The wrestler expressed his desire that White’s laissez-faire approach isn’t given as the reason for White’s eventual defeat. Okada also stated that he views anxiety before a competition as a positive motivating dynamic and that he’s certainly not relaxing his own preparation.
411mania.com

Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
411mania.com

MVP On His Goals For Omos, Whether He’ll Add Another Client

MVP has high goals for Omos, and he recently discussed wanting to guide his client to the top of the company. MVP and Omos spoke with Good Karma Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his goals for Omos: “I hope to accomplish one thing at...

