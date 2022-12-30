Read full article on original website
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V
Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.22: Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, More
GCW’s final show of 2022 was Til Infinity, and it featured Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Atlantic City, per Fightful:. * East Coast Express def. Wasted Youth. * NWA World Junior...
WWE News: WWE Stock Has Biggest Gains This Year, Tyler Breeze Looks at Rare Trading Cards, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown
– Deadline has an article analyzing entertainment stocks in the past year, and WWE had the most gains with 38%. They were ahead of Nexstar in second place, which had 16%. The only other media stock to gain this year was Tegna with 14%. – WWE has released a video...
AAW Unstoppable Full Results 12.30.2022: AAW Heavyweight Championship, AAW Women’s Championship, & More
The Unstoppable event was hosted by AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined on December 30 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below. *AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) *Ren...
Kazuchika Okada Gives His Predictions For Wrestle Kingdom 17
A recent Fightful report shares some details from their interview with Kazuchika Okada in advance of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. Okada was asked about the tenor of Jay White’s preparation for their match and is unperturbed by his opponent’s cavalier attitude. The wrestler expressed his desire that White’s laissez-faire approach isn’t given as the reason for White’s eventual defeat. Okada also stated that he views anxiety before a competition as a positive motivating dynamic and that he’s certainly not relaxing his own preparation.
Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name
– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
MVP On His Goals For Omos, Whether He’ll Add Another Client
MVP has high goals for Omos, and he recently discussed wanting to guide his client to the top of the company. MVP and Omos spoke with Good Karma Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his goals for Omos: “I hope to accomplish one thing at...
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Cuts Promo on Blackpool Combat Club After Rampage, Rampage New Year’s Smash Video Highlights
– Swerve Strickland cut a promo on the Blackpool Combat Club after last night’s AEW Rampage went off the air. Strickland picked up a win over Wheeler Yuta in the main event:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage:...
