Bobby Carpenter joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (Jonathan Peterlin in for Ken & Lima) to discuss the Ohio State Buckeyes going into their match-up with Georgia, along with what we can expect from the game, what to expect from C.J. Stroud, and the expectations for Ryan Day.

