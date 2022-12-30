ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
AFP

Waste not want not: Santiago's poorest district plants recycling seed

Every morning, trucks collect potato and avocado skins, orange peels and other food scraps that residents of Santiago's poorest neighborhood leave hanging in bags on their front doors or in tree branches or place in special bins. But La Pintana, one of the first neighborhoods of Chile's deeply socially unequal capital to adopt such a project, now collects some 20 tons of organic waste every day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy