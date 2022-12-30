Read full article on original website
Related
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Chinese travelers facing COVID-19 testing requirements from more countries amid outbreak
At least a dozen countries have implemented testing requirements and other containment measures on Chinese travelers amid an explosive COVID-19 outbreak.
Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
Waste not want not: Santiago's poorest district plants recycling seed
Every morning, trucks collect potato and avocado skins, orange peels and other food scraps that residents of Santiago's poorest neighborhood leave hanging in bags on their front doors or in tree branches or place in special bins. But La Pintana, one of the first neighborhoods of Chile's deeply socially unequal capital to adopt such a project, now collects some 20 tons of organic waste every day.
Comments / 0