L.A. Weekly
Entrepreneur turned Singer, Arvin Niknia is back with another song ‘Borracho’
Iranian Danish Entrepreneur, Musical Artist as well as Author, Arvin Niknia has released his new song titled ‘Borracho’. The song will be available for the audience on radio stations. Not keeping his fans and audience at a much wait, Niknia promised to bring other music pieces in 2023.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer. Roberts…
Talented Duo Singer Group Faarrow Shine In New Masterpiece Single ‘Dreams’
Sisterly love – it’s something that’s not always easy, but this almost seems to come as second nature for the legendary sister singer-songwriter duo, Faarrow. Indeed, their powerful and inspiring music comes as the result of their close partnership and strong sisterly bonds. However, it’s undoubtable that these two sisters, despite their closeness, still don’t always quite see eye to eye. Far from being an issue, though, this actually serves to heighten the quality of their music further, adding a curious sound that’s both wonderfully in-keeping and just a little bit “out there.” No doubt, then, that the duo’s work holds meaning and style that’s all their own.
The Pale Blue Eye is a Tell-Tale Journey Into Horror
Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, the story takes place in the dead of winter, where every building is encrusted with snow and the woods possess a cold and empty resonance. After discovering the victim, the academy’s patrician leaders, Superintendent Thayer (Timothy Spall) and Captain Hitchcock (Simon McBurney), hire Augustus Landor (Christian Bale in a pensive and internal performance), a detective who struggles with booze and the mysterious loss of his daughter. With a stringy beard and ravaged top hat, Landor’s life consists of sitting in his empty house or taking solitary walks in the forest until it’s time to grab a drink at the local tavern where he finds occasional comfort with the barmaid (Charlotte Gainsbourg). If he wasn’t tasked with this investigation, he’d probably disappear into the ether.
