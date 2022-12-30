Sisterly love – it’s something that’s not always easy, but this almost seems to come as second nature for the legendary sister singer-songwriter duo, Faarrow. Indeed, their powerful and inspiring music comes as the result of their close partnership and strong sisterly bonds. However, it’s undoubtable that these two sisters, despite their closeness, still don’t always quite see eye to eye. Far from being an issue, though, this actually serves to heighten the quality of their music further, adding a curious sound that’s both wonderfully in-keeping and just a little bit “out there.” No doubt, then, that the duo’s work holds meaning and style that’s all their own.

12 HOURS AGO