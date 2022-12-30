Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Colts: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ win
The New York Giants came away from their game against the Indianapolis Colts with their biggest win in years. Not only was the 38-10 beat-down their largest margin of victory since their 40-16 win over the Washington Commanders in 2018, it secured their first playoff berth since 2016. This game...
Listen! Locker room reaction as Giants qualify for playoffs
What were the New York Giants saying immediately after their playoff-clinching 38-10 victory Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts? On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we go inside the locker room and hear from many of the Giants. Safety Julian Love on the fan reaction ... “The fans were...
Giants want long-term deals with Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley — report
The New York Giants are prepared to make multi-year contract offers to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “My understanding is both of these guys have earned the right to come back to New York and the team does...
Giants-Colts, Week 17: Live updates
The New York Giants have a postseason berth within their grasp on Sunday. Win their game against the 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts, losers of eight of their last nine games, and the Giants are in the NFC playoffs. Lose and they can still get in, but with a season-ending game looming on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles the Giants might need help.
Giants news, 12/31: Giants offense, Daboll’s focus, red zone efficiency, more headlines
Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll have attacked Cover-3 teams in the past with hitch-seam, double smash, and anything to the curl-flat areas of the field. The Giants also have attacked middle-of-the-field closed (MOFC) concepts with deep one-on-one shots, so four-verts with benders from the No. 2s to hold the safety will create outside opportunities for Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, or even Marcus Johnson.
Giants clinch playoff berth with 38-10 victory over Indianapolis Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants qualified for their first playoff berth since the 2016 season on Sunday with a lopsided 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants are 9-6-1, while the Colts fell to 4-11-1. The Giants also broke the 30-point barrier for the first time since Week 5 of the 2020 season — Oct. 11, to be exact — when Daniel Jones ran 18 yards for a score with 10:40 left in the third quarter. The Giants had gone 43 games without reaching 30 points.
Giants news, 1/2: Playoffs, Daniel Jones, Landon Collins, and more headlines
These were MetLife Stadium moments that many thought would never come. First, an “MVP” chant broke out for quarterback New York Giants Daniel Jones after his second rushing touchdown on Sunday put the playoff-bound Giants ahead, 38-10. With barely more than seven minutes remaining and fans chanting “Daniel...
2022 College football bowl season - Sugar Bowl and Music City Bowl
ESPN - noon. Alabama is used to playing on New Years (either Eve or Day). What they aren’t used to is not being in contention for the National Championship when they do so. Alabama will be losing 11 players to the transfer portal this year, but there are still going to be plenty of future NFL players on the field today. Most importantly, quarterback Bryce Young and edge defender Will Anderson are both expected to play. Young is widely considered to be one of the top two quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft and compensates for his relative lack of size with athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, sky-high football IQ, and an unflappable Manning-esque demeanor. Anderson is a prototypical EDGE, with length, explosiveness, fluidity, and technique. He should be one of the first five (or three) players drafted and is almost unblockable when allowed to attack into opponents’ backfields.
Giants’ Landon Collins recaptures his 2016 form
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are heading back to the playoffs. Late in the second quarter, one player from 2016 was able to recapture some of that magic. Veteran Landon Collins read Nick Foles and broke on a short pass, taking it 52 yards down the sideline to break the game open 21-6.
The Oprah Winfrey Mock Offseason
I really do have a mock offseason/mock draft addiction... Here is the "you get a big contract, you get a big contract, everybody gets a big contract" offseason mock. No changes to coaching staff as nobody is plucked away despite interviews elsewhere in this scenario. Cap- 59 million. 5th year...
To all of the Haters, Doubters and Naysayers........... They Did It!
The Giants are by no means a perfect team. Daniel Jones is not a top 5 QB but he is a top 10 and seems perfectly capable of doing his part and far more to keep the Giants going in the right direction as a 2023.Playoff Team Who saw that coming last Spring? Not Many! Know this: DJ and Saquon will get paid. I just hope it can be a win/win situation.
Danny Dimes $35 Million Dollar Day
Big Blue View Nation is global. I know this because I travel a lot and can tell you which bars you can watch us on TV in most countries in Europe and South America. This fan however is one of the depressingly small number. of Giants fans in a great...
Keys to Giants success in 2022
I am sure there are other keys, but for me the two keys for 2022 are stats for "Rushing" and "Turnovers". Through 16 games the Giants are the #4 team in total rushing yards at almost 2,400 yards and 4.8 YPC. Tampa is at the bottom of the league at 1,222 yards. They only way they got to 8-8 is with Brady throwing 717 times for 4,450 yards. Jones has thrown 480 times for 3,000 yards.
Giants-Colts: 5 plays that led to a Giants’ victory
Chants for Daniel Jones echoed MetLife Stadium during the New York Giants' 38-10 playoff-clinching victory over the hapless Indianapolis Colts. The contract-year quarterback was highly efficient operating Mike Kafka’s quick passing attack; the Giants only saw seven third-down opportunities, and they converted three of them. For the first time...
What can we learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Colts?
Let’s check the Pro Football Focus graded and official snap counts for the New York Giants from Sunday’s 38-10 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts. The highest-graded offensive player for the Giants was wide receiver Richie James (87.5). That will happen when you catch all seven passes thrown your way and score a touchdown.
Giants-Colts ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Playoff party edition
Sunday was a playoff party for the New York Giants as they qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 with their 38-10 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s get to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review, where there is a lot of praise and just a little grudging criticism.
Sunday could be great day at MetLife ... if the Giants deliver
Sunday could be a glorious, fun day at MetLife Stadium. The New York Giants are playing their most meaningful game in the building since the end of the 2011 season, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys Week 17 to win the NFC East and reach the playoffs, then routed the Atlanta Falcons on Wild Card Weekend to begin their run to a Super Bowl title.
Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players?
The 9-6-1 New York Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs regardless of whether they win or lose in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That means coach Brian Daboll faces the classic ‘rest his players for the playoffs or go all out to win’ decision this weekend.
