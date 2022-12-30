ESPN - noon. Alabama is used to playing on New Years (either Eve or Day). What they aren’t used to is not being in contention for the National Championship when they do so. Alabama will be losing 11 players to the transfer portal this year, but there are still going to be plenty of future NFL players on the field today. Most importantly, quarterback Bryce Young and edge defender Will Anderson are both expected to play. Young is widely considered to be one of the top two quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft and compensates for his relative lack of size with athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, sky-high football IQ, and an unflappable Manning-esque demeanor. Anderson is a prototypical EDGE, with length, explosiveness, fluidity, and technique. He should be one of the first five (or three) players drafted and is almost unblockable when allowed to attack into opponents’ backfields.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO