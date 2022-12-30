TALLAHASSEE - Wouldn't it be nice to start the new year with a huge Mega Millions jackpot?No one matched all of the winning numbers in last Friday's drawing so the jackpot increased to $785 million. The one-time cash option is $395 million. It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. A Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14. On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion. One was in January just two years ago, when the jackpot was eventually won in...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO