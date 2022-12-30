Read full article on original website
First 2023 jackpot: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785 million
The Mega Millions jackpot passed the $700 million mark after there were no winners in Friday night's $685 million drawing.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $510 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 15-21-32-38-62; Mega Ball: 8; Megaplier: 4X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Here are the winning numbers in Friday's $685M Mega Millions drawing
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $785 million, with a cash prize option of $395 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Friday.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $246 Million After No Tickets Match in Latest Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
You Still Have a Chance: Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Expected to Grow to $265 Million
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $265 million. One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in both Florida and Pennsylvania,...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner; estimated prize now $640 million
No one won Tuesday’s $565 million Mega Millions jackpot, meaning the prize will grow to an estimated $640 million, game officials said. Both numbers don’t even crack the top three in the biggest jackpots won in the lottery game, as top prizes have gotten larger following changes to the game.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million, sixth highest in lottery history
The next drawing of Mega Millions comes with a $785 million jackpot and will be held Tuesday night.
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night at $645 million, the lottery's largest year-end prize ever
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, has grown to $645 million, the lottery's largest ever during the last week of the year.
Mega Millions starts new year with a bang, a $785 million jackpot
TALLAHASSEE - Wouldn't it be nice to start the new year with a huge Mega Millions jackpot?No one matched all of the winning numbers in last Friday's drawing so the jackpot increased to $785 million. The one-time cash option is $395 million. It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. A Mega Millions jackpot was last won on October 14. On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion. One was in January just two years ago, when the jackpot was eventually won in...
