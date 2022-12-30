Read full article on original website
Duke Exploration Says Toko Kapea Will Step Down As Non-Executive Chairman
* IAN MCALEESE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Samchem Holdings Says Ng Thin Poh Remains Exec Chairman And Relinquishes Position As CEO
* NG THIN POH REMAINS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RELINQUISHES POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Lindian Resources Ltd Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SIGNIFICANT DRILL ASSAY RESULTS FROM KANGANKUNDE RARE EARTH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer.
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
Waffer Technology Says December Consolidated Revenue Up 38.3% Y/Y At T$438 Mln
* SAYS DECEMBER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 38.3% Y/Y AT T$438 MILLION ($14.28 million) * SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2022 UP 47.4% Y/Y AT T$4.16 BILLION ($135.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6720 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer.
Guerrilla RF Announces Initial Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Equity Financing
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company”), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, today announced the initial closing of its private placement, providing gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including any additional proceeds that may be received upon further closings or the exercise of warrants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005607/en/ Guerrilla RF announces an initial closing of $5 million in private placement equity financing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
CPV, MPR, GNX: Lens on three ASX solar stocks
Australia receives an average of 58 million PJ of solar radiation per year. The Australian government is incentivising renewable energy players committed to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. The world has been scaling up the adoption of clean energy to meet its net-zero emission target. Over the last decade, finding...
Do Australian banks accept Bitcoin?
The Big Four banks of Australia have yet to become cryptocurrency-friendly in terms of depositing or trading. Enthusiasts use cryptocurrency exchanges to engage in Bitcoin trading and to convert crypto into fiat currency. Commonwealth Bank announced the launch of a trading platform in late 2021, but it backtracked in mid-2022.
A snapshot of ASX penny stocks that posted return of over 10% in 2022
In Australian stock market, those stocks are penny stocks which have small market capitalisation. ASX 200 dropped by almost 7.91% in the past one year. Australian stock market has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2022 as the mortgage rates tripled, the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the global supply chain tightened, and central banks hiked the interest rates globally.
3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023
Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
