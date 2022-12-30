Read full article on original website
Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 2
Our favourite weapon expert, Matt Easton, of Schola Gladiatoria, is back on IGN to react to even more weapons! Matt is an all around sword, historic weapon and HEMA expert, and today he'll be taking a look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring. From the rapier...
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
Ring Out Challenge - Muspelheim Trials
The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.
God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights
If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
A Case of Identity
As you begin this memory, Jacob will spy Mr. Dredge walking into an area to talk bank stuff with bankers. Time to have a chat. As you enter the area Mr. Dredge is in, it will become apparent that the place is full of policemen. This makes aprehending your target tricky as one false move in the wrong spot will bring their wrath upon you. Instead, carefully tail Mr Dredge until he goes along the far left side towards the back of the area, where there are very few guards present. If one becomes suspicious when you nab Dredge, keep moving to stay out his range until you can get to the exit further up and leave.
Aussie Deals: $40 Off Fancy Colour Controllers, Half Price Sonic, Horizon, GT7 and More!
Welcome to a fresh year of ludicrous bargains. Let's you and I pick through the bones of 2022, scoring all of the best it had to offer for way less than original pricing. Alternatively, it's also a really good day to get our peripheral game sorted—controllers and mice are going cheaper than the budgie.
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 1
This is the southern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. When you first reach the island, you'll use this dock to explore the area.
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
CES 2023: Dell Unveils Concept Nyx Game Controller That Serves as a Futuristic Replacement to Keyboard & Mouse
Back at CES 2022, Dell displayed what the future gaming experience might look like with the introduction of Concept Nyx. With Concept Nyx, Dell showcased how users can seamlessly change where and how they play their favorite video games. The new prototype allowed players to have a single system that offers connectivity to all your external monitors and TVs, which helped with interconnectivity. To tie it all up, the company also gave a sneak peek at a Concept Nyx Game Controller. This controller offered one of the best pick-and-play experiences for gamers.
Velocity Gaming to Collab with S8UL Esports for GTA Roleplay Server
Indian esports organisation Velocity Gaming, also known as VLT, recently announced a collaboration with S8UL Esports to improve their GTA 5 Roleplay server, Velocity Roleplay. The Velocity Roleplay server was launched in April 2022, and it has received positive feedback from the gaming community. The collaboration with S8UL Esports is expected to attract new players and audiences to the server.
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
Assassin's Creed Netflix Series Loses Jeb Stuart as Showrunner Due to 'Differences in Vision'
Over the past few years, we have seen a change in the tide of reception towards film and TV adaptations of video games, thanks to projects like The Witcher, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. And it seemed like these fortunes will rub off on new adaptations such as...
