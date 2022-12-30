Epic Games Store Apologizes for Changing Death Stranding Directors Cut to Standard Edition during free Holiday giveaway

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
ComicBook
Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider
We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
IGN
Epic Games Store, GOG and Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Exciting Titles Like Dishonored 2, Severed Steel and More
The season of giving isn't over just yet, as gaming storefronts continue to provide free access to some amazing titles across multiple genres. As part of its daily Holiday giveaway, Epic Games Store has announced the latest title to join the festivities in Severed Steel from Greylock Studio, which is available to claim until December 28 at 9:30 PM IST. The single-player FPS follows the story of a one-armed protagonist, who won't stop until all his enemies are dead.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
IGN
Biggest Changes in the Next-Gen Update
Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a Next-Gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update comes with overhauled graphics, a new questline, and enhanced gameplay options. This guide will highlight the biggest changes you'll find in this Next-Gen Update. Looking for a...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
The Witcher actor believes Henry Cavill quit Netflix show over creative differences
Doug Cockle has a theory about Henry Cavill's departure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
IGN
Velocity Gaming to Collab with S8UL Esports for GTA Roleplay Server
Indian esports organisation Velocity Gaming, also known as VLT, recently announced a collaboration with S8UL Esports to improve their GTA 5 Roleplay server, Velocity Roleplay. The Velocity Roleplay server was launched in April 2022, and it has received positive feedback from the gaming community. The collaboration with S8UL Esports is expected to attract new players and audiences to the server.
IGN
CES 2023: Dell Unveils Concept Nyx Game Controller That Serves as a Futuristic Replacement to Keyboard & Mouse
Back at CES 2022, Dell displayed what the future gaming experience might look like with the introduction of Concept Nyx. With Concept Nyx, Dell showcased how users can seamlessly change where and how they play their favorite video games. The new prototype allowed players to have a single system that offers connectivity to all your external monitors and TVs, which helped with interconnectivity. To tie it all up, the company also gave a sneak peek at a Concept Nyx Game Controller. This controller offered one of the best pick-and-play experiences for gamers.
IGN
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
Comments / 0