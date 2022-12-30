Read full article on original website
Oscar Tshiebwe encourages John Calipari to show his softer side
If you've watched Kentucky at all this season, it hasn't been hard to tell that something just hasn't been quite right with the Wildcats. A preseason top-5 team, UK had limped to an 8-4 start, with a victory over Michigan in London serving as the Cats lone quality win. Kentucky...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three
One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
Iowa Football: Kaevon Merriweather invited to 2023 NFL Combine
Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has turned into a fan favorite during the course of his Iowa career. From his production on the field and his leadership off of it-- he has found a home in Iowa City. Merriweather exercised his right to opt-out of the 2022 Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft and his story earned a new chapter on Monday when he was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.
Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
Micah Shrewsberry discusses victory over Iowa, five-game winning streak
Penn State won its fifth game in a row and improved to 11-3 overall with a Sunday win over Iowa. The Nittany Lions are 2-1 in Big Ten play and rank fifth in the conference With the likes of Wolverines’ big men like Hunter Dickinson and Zach Edey that will test PSU, head coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked how he expects his team to hold its own.
What Joe Milton said about Orange Bowl win over Clemson
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything quarterback Joe Milton had to say about the big win, his performance and much more.
