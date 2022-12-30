ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three

One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kaevon Merriweather invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has turned into a fan favorite during the course of his Iowa career. From his production on the field and his leadership off of it-- he has found a home in Iowa City. Merriweather exercised his right to opt-out of the 2022 Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft and his story earned a new chapter on Monday when he was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Joe Milton said about Orange Bowl win over Clemson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything quarterback Joe Milton had to say about the big win, his performance and much more.
CLEMSON, SC
