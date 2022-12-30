Read full article on original website
Related
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia crash
A pilot, two British visitors and a Sydney woman have been identified as the four people killed in a collision of two helicopters over the waterfront on Australia's Gold Coast
Comments / 0