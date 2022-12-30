Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
worldboxingnews.net
Avoided heavyweight and former opponent signs with Team Usyk
One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweight contenders has signed with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas in a quest for big fights. World Boxing News reported last week that American Michael Hunter is struggling to nail down top opponents. Hunter, who boasts Usyk as his only loss through 23...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
MMA Fighting
Manny Pacquiao announces he signed with Rizin with plans to fight in 2023
Manny Pacquiao is taking his talents to Japan. The 44-year-old boxing legend announced on Saturday that he’s inked a deal with Rizin to compete in the promotion in 2023 against an opponent still to be determined. Pacquiao appeared in the ring during the Rizin 40 card where he addressed the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.
UFC's Dana White, wife Anne apologize after video of alcohol-fueled slapping incident surfaces
UFC president Dana White and his wife Anna were caught on camera in the middle of a slapping incident while the two were seemingly partying for New Year's.
Boxing Scene
Big Late Wins Shake Things Up: BoxingScene Competition Index End of Year Update
Another season of boxing is done. December 31 saw a draw in the final big fight of the year but the twelve rounds along the way were an entertaining conclusion to the year. Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco didn’t result in some title unification at Jr. bantamweight, but they gave it a hell of a shot. It was a solid end to a year that should be appreciated for what it was.
