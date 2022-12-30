No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4) 11 a.m. CST Monday (ESPN2) 0 Victories for Illinois in five games against SEC members. The Illini’s most recent meeting with an SEC opponent came on Jan. 1, 2002, in a 47-34 loss to LSU in the Sugar Bowl. Illinois also took postseason losses versus SEC members on Dec. 29 in 1982 (28-21 to Auburn in the Liberty Bowl) and 1989 (14-10 to Florida in the All-American Bowl). In regular-season games, the Illini lost to Florida 14-0 on Sept. 23, 1967, and Mississippi State 28-21 on Oct. 4, 1980.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO